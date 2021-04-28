Parth Samthaan Urges People To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine, Avers 'this Too Shall Pass'

Television actor Parth Samthaan is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares updates about his personal as well as professional lives on the social media platform. He took to his IG handle earlier today to spread awareness about vaccine registration for 18+ people, which has been opened today. Here is everything you need to know about Parth Samthaan's latest Instagram post.

Parth urges fans to register for vaccine

Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan took to his official Instagram handle earlier today and urged his fans and followers to register for vaccination amidst the growing COVID-19 cases in India. Parth shared a step-by-step approach on how to register for the vaccine and what all documents to carry on the day of the vaccination. His caption read, "Important: Registration for vaccination starts from 4 pm Today !!!! Wherever you are in India, pls go ahead and book your slot for you and your loved ones .. till then #stayhome and #stayhealthy ðŸ˜‡ This too shall pass â¤ï¸"

Fan reactions on Parth Samthaan's post

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Parth Samthaan has a following of 2.8 million people on the social networking site and his latest post in reference to how to register for COVID-19 vaccine garnered close to 20k likes within half an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the actor praised him for spreading information about the vaccination process. While one fan wrote, "Mr. Samthaan even you take the necessary precautions and Take the Vaccine Take care of yourself champâ¤ï¸", another one stated, "take care of yourself too.â¤. Stay hope & stay safe everyone."

Parth Samthaan's work

Parth Samthaan was last seen in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay playing the lead role of Anurag Basu. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun which is set to premiere soon on Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji. The trailer of the show garnered a lot of love from the audience and fans have since then been excited to see him in a gangster avatar in the new show. The series premiered on April 20, 2021. Apart from the web show, Parth will soon make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt.

Image Credits: Parth Samthaan Official Instagram Account

