Parth Samthaan Visits White House In Washington; Gets 'that Kal Ho Naa Ho' Vibe

Popular Indian TV actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently vacationing in America, felt the vibes of a popular Bollywood film outside the White House. On Thursday, Parth took to his verified social media handle and shared two pictures, in which he was seen standing outside the White House while sporting a casual look in a hoodie-style t-shirt. Instagramming the photos, he wrote a brief caption, which read, "Getting that Kal Ho Naa Ho vibe", along with red-heart and tongue-wagging-face emojis. He also hashtagged "all-white", "White House" and "travel photography". Meanwhile, the actor also tagged Washington, D. C, as his location.

Parth Samthaan visits the White House

Parth Samthaan's photos managed to garner an overwhelming response in no time as it received more than 95k double-taps and is still counting. A majority of his female fans and followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. Meanwhile, his fan pages wrote brief compliments for him. "You're killing me with your each and every post", wrote an Instagram user, while another added, "White looks so good on You".

More about Kal Ho Naa Ho movie

As mentioned above, the film that Parth mentioned in his caption is a popular Bollywood film starring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. Directed by Nikhil Advani, the rom-com released in 2003. The soundtrack of the film was a major hit.

A peek into Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Interestingly, the 30-year-old actor is an avid social media user as he keeps fans posted with his whereabouts. On June 4, the actor went live on his Instagram to interact with his fans. During his live session, he informed his fans that he has another web show in the pipeline after Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. And then, he went on to talk about his romantic drama, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, alongside Niti Taylor.

In his video, the Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor said, "Well, people asking me about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4. I’m sure that smile comes whenever you hear the word. It’s very crazy, I met a lot of people in the US also who’ve always watched the show and a lot of girls, women and people have watched it and have appreciated my work. I feel very nice and it’s something to be proud of. I really like it when people have watched something I’ve done a couple of years back. It’s a part of me".

IMAGE: PARTH SAMTHAAN IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.