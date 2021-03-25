Parth Samthaan's 800th Instagram Post On 'Mickey & Me' Catches Ariah Agarwal's Attention

Indian actor Parth Samthaan recently got attention from his former co-star Ariah Agarwal on his 800th Instagram post. Ariah commented on the post saying that she would steal his sunglasses. Parth Samthaan and Ariah Agarwal have both worked in Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Parth Samthaan's 800th post

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor, Parth Samthaan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a post with his 2.7 million followers. For his 800th post, the actor chose a candid picture in which he was wearing a pair of glasses by RayBan and a Mickey Mouse printed shirt. In the caption, Parth wrote '800th post —Mickey & Me! #travelphotography #candid'.

Parth's picture caught actor Ariah Agarwal's attention. Ariah Agarwal, who has worked with Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, commented on the photo. Ariah wrote that she would be stealing those sunglasses from RayBan.

Parth Samthaan and Ariah Agarwal's romance rumours

In October 2019, Parth and Ariah were rumoured to be dating after the two posted a dancing video on Neend Churayi which was later deleted by the actor. As rumours followed the video, Ariah also posted a picture with Parth on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote 'What is Pisces and Pisces FRIENDSHIP compatibility? Alexa: ðŸ’¯'. However, Ariah in an interview with SpotboyE confirmed that she and Parth are just good friends.

More on Parth Samthan' girlfriends

As soon as Parth Samthaan entered the entertainment industry, he had been rumoured to date, several actors. From Disha Patni to Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan's girlfriend rumours have changed many times in the last few years. Reportedly, Parth Samthaan and Disha Patni were dating back in 2013. However, Disha broke up with Parth as he was reportedly cheating on her. Parth Samthaan was also rumoured to date Niti Taylor from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan after the two gave promising performances in the show. The rumours shifted to Parth's co-star Erica Fernandes since both the actors made appearances on each other's social media feed quite frequently. Erica, in an interview with DNA, confirmed that the two are very good friends. Recently, rumours of Parth dating Ariah Agarwalv surfaced online.

Promo Image Source: Ariah Agarwal's and Parth Samthaan's Instagram

