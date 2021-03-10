Parth Samthaan's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know TV's Anurag Basu?

Parth Samthaan's birthday is right around the corner. The actor has been a part of several television shows and a movie to date, which has inadvertently made him a household name. On the occasion of the artiste's birthday, one can take the quiz below which is based on subjects such as Parth Samthaan's Net Worth, Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagi Kayy and other Parth Samthaan's serials. Read on to unveil and attempt Parth Samthaan's quiz and test your knowledge of the actor.

Parth Samthaan's birthday quiz:

1) Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagi Kayy sees him step into the shoes of one of television's most iconic characters from the past. Who played the part in question in the original series?

a) Ronit Roy

b) Mihir Virani

c) Cezanne Khan

d) Karan Singh Grover

2) What is Parth Samthaan's net worth estimated to be?

a) USD 6-8 Million

b) USD 8-10 Million

c) USD 10-20 Million

d) No information regarding Parth Samthaan's estimated fortune is available as yet

3) One of Parth Samthaan's serials saw him play the character that went by the name of Manik Malhotra. Which show was that?

a) Kaisi Hai Yaariyan

b) Gangubhai Kathiawadi

c) That is the name of his other character in Kasautii Zindagi Kay

d) He hasn't played Manik Malhotra as yet

4) The year 2012 saw Parth Samthaan taking part in an event through which college students are given an entry into the world of modelling. What was its name?

a) Mr. India

b) Mr. Olympia

c) Pantaloons Fresh Face

d) Samthaan was simply a college student back then

5) Which small-screen outing is considered to be Parth Samthaan's TV debut project?

a) Crime Patrol

b) Dil Dosti Dance

c) Medically Yourrs

d) Savdhaan India

6) How many music videos have Parth Samthaan been a part of to date?

a) 3

b) 7

c) 0

d) 2

7) What is the name of the upcoming ALTBalaji Original web show that the actor will be seen in soon?

a) Kasautii Zindagi Kayy 3

b) Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3

c) Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon

d) Kamathipura

8) What is Parth Samthaan's Zodiac Sign?

a) Pisces

b) Virgo

c) Libra

d) Cancer

9) Which one from the following list of cities is said to be Parth Samthaan's city of birth?

a) Kolkata

b) Delhi

c) Hyderabad

d) Mumbai

10) Which famous Bollywood actor was Parth Samthaan rumoured to be in a relationship with back in the day?

a) Disha Patani

b) Alia Bhatt

c) No information regarding his past relationships are available

d) Ileana D'Cruz

11) Which major Bollywood production will Parth Samthaan be seen in next?

a) Gangubhai Kathiawadi

b) KGF: Chapter 2

c) The upcoming Call My Agent! Hindi remake which will be released as a feature film

d) Adipurush

12) Which educational institution did Parth Samthaan get his graduate degree from?

a) Hogwarts

b) L.S Raheja School Of Architecture

c) Mukesh Patel School of Engineering

d) Mithibhai College of Commerce, Arts and Science

13) Which actor from the following list of Hollywood actors is Parth Samthaan's favourite?

a) Russel Crowe

b) Tom Cruise

c) Chris Hemsworth

d) John Krasinski

14) Which one from the following list of films is Samthaan's favourite?

a) Life In A Day

b) The Entourage Movie

c) The Dark Knight

d) None of the above

15) What is Parth Samthaan's real name?

a) Parth Bobade

b) Anshul Jaiswal

c) Parth Samthaan is his real name

d) Parth Laghate

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-a, 4-c, 5-d, 6-a, 7-c, 8-a, 9-d, 10-a, 11-a, 12-b, 13-a, 14c, 15-d