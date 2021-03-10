Parth Samthaan's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know TV's Anurag Basu?

Quick links:
Parth Samthaan's birthday is right around the corner. The actor has been a part of several television shows and a movie to date, which has inadvertently made him a household name. On the occasion of the artiste's birthday, one can take the quiz below which is based on subjects such as Parth Samthaan's Net Worth, Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagi Kayy and other Parth Samthaan's serials. Read on to unveil and attempt Parth Samthaan's quiz and test your knowledge of the actor.
a) Ronit Roy
b) Mihir Virani
c) Cezanne Khan
d) Karan Singh Grover
a) USD 6-8 Million
b) USD 8-10 Million
c) USD 10-20 Million
d) No information regarding Parth Samthaan's estimated fortune is available as yet
a) Kaisi Hai Yaariyan
b) Gangubhai Kathiawadi
c) That is the name of his other character in Kasautii Zindagi Kay
d) He hasn't played Manik Malhotra as yet
a) Mr. India
b) Mr. Olympia
c) Pantaloons Fresh Face
d) Samthaan was simply a college student back then
a) Crime Patrol
b) Dil Dosti Dance
c) Medically Yourrs
d) Savdhaan India
a) 3
b) 7
c) 0
d) 2
a) Kasautii Zindagi Kayy 3
b) Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3
c) Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon
d) Kamathipura
a) Pisces
b) Virgo
c) Libra
d) Cancer
a) Kolkata
b) Delhi
c) Hyderabad
d) Mumbai
a) Disha Patani
b) Alia Bhatt
c) No information regarding his past relationships are available
d) Ileana D'Cruz
a) Gangubhai Kathiawadi
b) KGF: Chapter 2
c) The upcoming Call My Agent! Hindi remake which will be released as a feature film
d) Adipurush
a) Hogwarts
b) L.S Raheja School Of Architecture
c) Mukesh Patel School of Engineering
d) Mithibhai College of Commerce, Arts and Science
a) Russel Crowe
b) Tom Cruise
c) Chris Hemsworth
d) John Krasinski
a) Life In A Day
b) The Entourage Movie
c) The Dark Knight
d) None of the above
a) Parth Bobade
b) Anshul Jaiswal
c) Parth Samthaan is his real name
d) Parth Laghate
