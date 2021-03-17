Parth Samthaan’s Grandmother Passes Away, Actor Pens A Heartfelt Note

On the sudden demise of Parth Samthaan’s grandmother, the actor took to his social media to share this sad news with all his fans and followers. He shared a couple of his grandmother's photos. The actor also wrote a heartfelt note for his grandmother and stated how much he loved her.

Parth Samthaan’s emotional note for grandmother

Parth Samthaan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared these beautiful photos of himself with his grandmother in which he can be seen adorably hugging her. Parth Samthaan’s grandmother can be seen with a cute smile loving her grandson with her hand on his cheek. The actor also shared another photo in which she can be seen wearing a cool pair of sunglasses along with a classy set of black earrings.

In the caption, Parth Samthaan stated how his entire family including himself came into existence because of his grandmother whom he called ajji. He further stated how it was time for her to leave and start her new journey and hoped for her to rest in peace. He then stated how she was a cutie and the cutest doll in their family. In the end, he expressed his love for his grandmother and mentioned how much he loved her.

All the fans took to Parth Samthaan’s photos and offered their support to the actor as well as his family as they go through this tough time. Many of fans also shared their sincere condolences and hoped that her soul may rest in peace. Many of them also wished Parth Samthaan’s family to stay happy and even stated how his grandmother looked beautiful in the photos. Have a look at some of the fans’ comments on Parth Samthaan’s photos on Instagram.

Parth Samthaan recently shared this video clip in which he depicted beautiful glimpses of his mother on the occasion of International Women’s Day. In the caption, he stated how she was his favourite woman and mentioned how he could not thank all the women who have always prayed and supported him like a pillar. He then stated how he could not imagine the world without her.

