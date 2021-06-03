Parth Takes Fun Dig At ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ Co-star Niti, Fans Recall ‘MaNan’ Moments

Niti Taylor, who played the lead role of Nandini Murthy in the famous romantic drama Kaise Yeh Yaarian, shared a series of happy pictures on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. “Flip your hair like you don’t care. Gimme them good hair day vibes,” she wrote while sharing the photos. While her post grabbed her fans’ attention, it was caught her KYY co-star Parth Samthaan’s attention as well, who went on to drop a fun comment on her post.

Parth took a fun dig at her and wrote, “Green Croma behind.. you can still change it into a beach.” As soon as netizens caught a glimpse of his comment, they rushed to drop laughing emojis. A bunch of fans wrote that they want to see more of such “MaNan” moments, referring to Parth and Niti’s on-screen characters - Manik and Nandini. A user wrote, “Yes we want MaNan back,” whereas another fan penned, “Parth, you and your sense of humour, please come back asap you two.”

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s chemistry won many hearts in the romantic drama. The success of the show was such that the makers came up with season 3. Not only this, Parth had teased the fourth season recently which had created quite a buzz amongst viewers. He had reposted a picture shared by Voot in which there was a still of his character Manik, in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 2. The actor had captioned the post as, "Season 4", followed by a question mark. Soon, the picture went viral on the image-sharing platform.

In 2020, the duo had teamed up for some fun videos during the lockdown. Niti had written, "FRIENDS. They Don’t Know That We Know They Know We Know." Meanwhile, while Niti was last seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Parth was last seen in the show titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In 2021, he made his digital debut with his role in the crime drama Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, alongside Patralekhaa, Arslan Goni, Ankit Gupta, Danish Husain, Ganesh Yadav, among others. The show garnered rave reviews from the audience.

