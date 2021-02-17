Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Jump Into 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Bandwagon: Watch

TV actor Pavitra Punia and her beau-actor Eijaz Khan joined the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' bandwagon. In a video, shared by Punia on the story session of her Instagram handle, she can be heard saying, "Yeh Mai Hu, Yeh Humari Car Hai, Aur Ye Humari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" (This is me, this is my car, and our party is going on). The duo is seen sitting in the backseat of a car.

The couple sported a casual look for their outing as Punia wore a black round-neck t-shirt and Ejiaz complemented her in a white round-neck t-shirt. While the video started with Pavitra in focus, Eijaz joined in the last few seconds and gave a good laugh to his ladylove with a quirky expression. Scroll down to watch Pavitra and Eijaz recreating the viral video.

Pavitra-Eijaz joins the viral trend

What is Pawri Ho Rahi Hai trend?

Rasode Me Kon Tha creator Yashraj Mukhate took the internet by storm, last week, as he shared the mashup of a viral video featuring a Pakistani girl. Though the original video grabbed the attention of netizens in Pakistan, Mukhate's mashup version made it an overnight sensation. The catchy music and beats caught the attention of many. So far, the video has managed to garner more than 4M views...is still counting.

A peek into Pavitra Punia's relationship

Ever since their exit from a popular reality show, Pavitra and Eijaz have been making headlines for their relationship. A few days back, Eijaz Khan cleared the air and made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official. On the other hand, the duo also poured love on each other on the occasion of Valentine's Day. While sharing a multiple-picture post, Pavitra wrote, "F**k butterflies / I feel the whole zoo when I am with you".

On the professional front, Punia recently joined the star cast of Sony TV's show, Baalveer Returns. She reprised her character Timnasa. On the other hand, recently, Khan also wrapped the shoot of his upcoming project. His repertoire includes a handful of TV serials, such as Bepanah Pyaar and City Of Dreams, among many others.

