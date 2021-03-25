Pavitra Punia Grins From Ear To Ear As Her Home Gets A New Nameplate; See Pictures

Actor Pavitra Punia, on Wednesday, took to her social media handle and shared multiple pictures of herself with a new nameplate. In the photos, Pavitra can be seen smiling from ear to ear while posing with a new nameplate hanging beside the door of her home. She can be seen sporting a casual look as she wore a printed floral round-neck tee while tieing her hair into a low-pony.

Her name can be seen engraved with golden font in the backdrop of a brown wooden nameplate. On the other hand, the name-plate also featured two elements of the solar system, which are the star Sun and Earth's natural satellite Moon. Without giving many contexts to it, Pavitra wrote a short caption, which read, "Thankyou", along with a gift-box emoji. She also tagged an Instagram page, which proclaims to be a Jaipur-based name-plate maker.

Pavitra Punia receives a gift

Within a couple of hours, Pavitra's post managed to garner more than 85k likes on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. A handful of her fans and followers, including celebs, flooded the comments section with their responses. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan wrote, "When r you calling me over?" while Kundali Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma poked fun at her as he wrote, "I'm in 602, but other building". Meanwhile, her Baalveer Returns co-star Aditya Ranvijay dropped a white-heart emoji.

A peek into Pavitra Punia's Instagram account

Interestingly, the 34-year-old actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. Her media feed features numerous self-portraits, selfies and videos. On March 4, the actor shared a multiple-pictures post to extend her gratitude towards her 1 million Insta fam jam. In a note to her fans, she had written, "You all have come in my beautiful life as a Blessing straight from the Divine". In the photos, she can be seen posing with balloons reading "1M".

On the professional front, Pavitra is currently playing the character of an antagonist in Sab TV's popular show Baalveer Returns. She has reprised her character Timnasa from the first instalment of the series. So far, the actor has not announced any of her upcoming projects.

(Source: Pavitra Punia IG)

