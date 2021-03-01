Pavitra Punia Lashes Out At Trolls Spreading Hate About Her Relationship With Eijaz

It has been some while now since Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan first started dating each other. Both of them have been quite open about their relationship and social media and seem to be going strong at the moment. While a number of fans on social media have been supportive of their relationship, there are some that evidently do not approve of it. Pavitra has penned a strong message for them in her recent tweet, responding to their hate messages with a sharp response, which has received pleased reactions from her fans.

Pavitra Punia pens a sharp response to haters

While both Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan constantly post about each other on social media, they had chosen to remain silent towards some of the hate messages that they had been receiving about their relationship, However, having decided to hit back at their haters, Pavitra has posted a tweet for them by calling them “trollers”. She told them to “kindly stop spreading hate” and called their hate messages on her relationship with Eijaz “highly unacceptable”. She ended her message by saying that they “purely love each other” and “do not need the approval of haters” for their relationship.

Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship.

We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of “Haters” in best regards to OUR relationship.

Blessed #us #pavijaz.😇❤️ — Pavitra punia (@PuniaPavitra) February 27, 2021

The tweet was soon met with a strong and supportive response from their fans, who also lashed out at their haters. Many od them complimented the couple in their comments by saying that they look good together. The couple had been dating each other while they were participating in a popular television show. They have been together ever since and get constant support from their fan base on social media.

they are liking #pavijaz so much that they cant digest it😂😂

the 'goals' u both are giving cant be given by any of their so called fav couple....thats why this hatred nd all🤭

but we lovee u both❤❤#EijazKhan #PavitraPunia — SA (@SA__1402) February 27, 2021

Pavii you r the BEST nd Pavijaz is the BESTEST ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙙 𝙋𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣👑 (@PP_Is_My_WORLD) February 27, 2021

PaviJaz is , was and always be the best couple!❤️More power and love to you both❤️ — Pavijaz❤️ (@Pavijaz1698) February 27, 2021

Pavitra Punia has appeared in many popular television shows over the years, including Naagin 3, Daayan, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many others. Eijaz Khan, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the most experienced and popular actors on television. He has worked in several hit shows including Kkavyanjali, Saas Bina Sasural, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey and others. He has also appeared in popular films such as Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel.

