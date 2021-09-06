Pavitra Punia Opens Up About Her 'Tom & Jerry-like Relationship' With Sidharth Shukla

As the entire nation mourns the loss of the talented late actor, Sidharth Shukla, many fans and celebrity artists have shared their experiences working with the actor. Pavitra Punia also opened up about the Tom & Jerry-like bond she shared with him. She even talked about how she gets chills when she looks at Shehnaaz Gill as she shared a pure bond with the late actor.

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Pavitra Punia recently talked about how the late actor, Sidharth Shukla, was quite ambitious and added how proud she was of his achievements. Speaking about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill, she revealed that she gets goosebumps every time she sees her as people dreamt of a pure bond they shared. Stating further, she mentioned that she wouldn’t say that Shehnaaz and Sidharth were friends or boyfriend-girlfriend and added that they were nothing less than a husband and a wife. Pavitra Punia also mentioned that after Soni-Mahiwal and Romeo-Juliet, people will surely remember Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla and even added how fans were crazy about them. Adding to it, she mentioned how she too was madly in love with their ‘Jodi’ and hoped that Shehnaaz would manage to stay strong and cope with the loss.

Speaking about her Tom & Jerry-like bond with Sidharth, Punia recalled how he was her senior and yet they had issues. As the duo worked together in Love U Zindagi, she recalled how they never used to give shots together and she would think ‘hoga hero apne ghar ka.’ She continued by saying that the show went on for six months and they bonded later when they went to Macau for an award show. Praising her lat co-star, she added that he was quite protective and a gentleman. She even mentioned that when she met him inside the Bigg Boss house, he encouraged her to be the same old Pavitra again as she wouldn’t have last in the show even for a week.

Pavitra Punia was shocked to hear the news of Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death and shared a memorable picture of herself with the late actor while begging him to return. The picture depicted a beautiful moment they spent when they were together in a reality show.

Image Credit: PAVITRA PUNIA/SIDHARTH SHUKLA INSTAGRAM