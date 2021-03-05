Pavitra Punia Reaches 1M Insta Followers, Calls Them 'Blessing Straight From The Divine'

Neha Singh, popularly known by her screen name as Pavitra Punia, is an Indian actor who is currently playing Timnasa in SabTV's Balveer Returns. The 34-year-old has also played various roles in distinct shows including Geet Dhillon in StarPlus's Love U Zindagi in 2011 and Paulomi Roy in Colours TV's Naagin 3. The actor crossed one million followers on Instagram on Thursday. Celebrating the one-million-bar, the actor has posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle thanking her fans and followers for their support.

Also Read | Pavitra Punia Shares Glimpse Of Her Character Timnasa In Upcoming Episodes Of 'Balveer'

Check Pavitra Punia's Instagram post on reaching 1 million

Pavitra Punia recently took to her Instagram to share her celebration of reaching one million followers. The actor shared a series of 10 photos of her posing in a silver blazer and black pants with a decor of balloons. The balloons read her name 'Pavitra Punia' and the name she is addressed with 'Sherni.' The Naagin 3 actor thanked her fans who helped her reach one million in her caption. She also called fans and followers a 'blessing straight from divine' and said that this journey would not have been possible without them. The actor also asked her followers to keep supporting her.

Also Read | Eijaz Khan Congratulates Pavitra Punia, Says "I Love U 1 Million"; 'Naagin' Actor Reacts

Fans have always been drooling over Pavitra Punia's photos, and they could not stop themselves from showering love on this one either. As soon as the Love U Zindagi actor posted the pictures, her fans and followers rushed to the comment section to bombard her with their wishes. Pavitra Punia has a number of fan pages that could not remain calm and showered love on her post. While some wrote 'Congratulations', others spammed the post with 'heart' emoticons.

Also Read | Pavitra Punia's Hilarious Petition To NASA Grabs Fans' Attention And For Good Reason

As the actor reached the milestone of one million followers, her beau Eijz Khan also shared a series of photographs through his Instagram handle with the caption 'I love u 1 million.' The actor also added 'shine on baby' in his caption while congratulating girlfriend Pavitra. Fans have been commenting on Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's latest photos more than ever. Some wrote 'lovely couple' while some others congratulated the couple.

Also Read | Pavitra Punia Lashes Out At Trolls Spreading Hate About Her Relationship With Eijaz

Image Source: Pavitra Punia's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.