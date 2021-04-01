Pavitra Punia Reacts To Remarks On Age-gap With Boyfriend Eijaz Khan; Here's What She Said

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan recently were a part of a reality show. Since the show ended, the two have taken over social media with their love. Their fans were quite shocked to see them together, given they witnessed them fighting in the show. In a recent interview, Pavitra Punia opened up on her relationship with Eijaz Khan and also addressed the 12-year age gap between them. Read further to know what she said.

Pavitra Punia speaks on the 12-year age gap with Eijaz Khan

While talking to Pinkvilla, Pavitra Punia stated that age is not a "constraint" when it comes to love. She further talked about olden times and said that during those times, men used to marry girls younger than half their age and that society was fine with it. She then addressed how a man should be older than a woman. She reasoned it by saying that when the girl turns into a woman, the man also matures with her. So it shouldn't matter if the man is older than you. She stated that if you are destined to be together, "age is never a hindrance".

She was further asked about meeting Eijaz's family and also their reaction to the age gap. To which, Pavitra replied that she has met his cousins and sibling but not his parents. On the other hand, she said that the families are okay with both their religion and age-gap. She added that if there was any problem with the families, they would have known by now.

The Naagin 3 actor was also asked about the spark between her and Eijaz during their stint in the reality show. She replied that there was a certain spark between them since day one. She also revealed that Eijaz told her on the second day that they are hero and heroine of the house and that she should mark his words. She added that even though they were not friends, they felt that something was brewing between them. She further said that the universe was working towards getting them together and even though their hearts had met, their minds were clashing. They finally fell in love when she was in the red zone in the show.

