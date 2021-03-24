Pavitra Punia Reveals The Reason Why She Refuses To Do Intimate Scenes On Screen

Pavitra Punia has been steadily gaining popularity owing to her work on various television shows. She has been making headlines with her shows in recent times and her relationship with actor Eijaz Khan has also been the topic for many discussions in the entertainment world. Pavitra has recently opened up about her professional fears in her chat with Hindustan Times and talked in brief about the reasons why she is not inclined to do any intimate scene in front of the camera. Pavitra has also shared a few words on her upcoming projects.

Pavitra Punia on why she refuses to do intimate scenes

The film and television industry has rapidly changed in the last decade and there has been a strong shift in the mindset of young actors, along with that of the audience. Majority of the actors today show no qualms in doing intimate and bold scenes in front of the camera if the script requires them to do so. However, Pavitra Punia has revealed that she has strong reservations in doing bold scenes on camera. By her own admission, her refusal to do these scenes has also resulted in her losing a few work opportunities.

Pavitra has said that she has recently refused two web series, as she was asked to do intimate scenes. The reason that she has revealed behind her refusals to do these scenes lies in her roots in Haryana and she believes that the decision to do those scenes can’t be made by her “heart”. She also confessed of being scared to do such bold scenes in front of the camera. She also said that while she does not have the confidence to do those scenes yet, she hopes to overcome the fear in the future. Having said so, she has also made sure to mention that she respects the actors who have performed these scenes on camera.

Pavitra Punia is best known for her role as Timnasa in Baalveer Returns. Some of her other shows include Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Hongey Judaa Na Hum and more. She has gained a lot of fame due to her recent appearance in a popular reality TV show as a contestant.

Image credit: Pavitra Punia Instagram