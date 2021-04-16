Pavitra Punia Takes A Dig At Abusive Trolls; Asks 'are We On Twitter To Hear Your Abuses?'

Popular TV actor Pavitra Punia took to her verified social media handle and made her latest reel video entry, in which she was seen addressing abusive trolls. In her video message, she slammed trolls who hurl abuses on social media at celebs without provocation. In the video, Pavitra can be heard saying, "Humare life mein ya kisi ke bhi life mein kya chal raha hai, kya nahi chal raha hai, kaun kis takleef se guzar raha hai, logon ko kya pareshaani ho sakti hai… Kuch fark hi nahi padta yaar (trollers are not bothered what is going on in our lives or if we are going through some kind of problems)". Interestingly, her video screen also read, "Matlab kya (means what)???".

She further added, "Aao, seedha gaaliyaan dena shuru kar do. Matlab seriously? Hum Twitter pe tumhari gaaliyaan sunne ke liye baithe hue hai (They just come and start abusing. Seriously? Are we on Twitter just to hear your abuses. Is it so?"?. Meanwhile, Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption in Hindi, which started with "Like seriously". To conclude her video post, she added a couple of hashtags, which read, "stop judging", "peace", "empower true woman", among many others.

Pavitra Punia hits back at abusive trolls:

Within a day, the video bagged a positive response from the fans of the actor on the photo-video-sharing platform. Many from her 1M Insta fam praised the actor for taking a dig at abusive trolls. An Instagram user wrote, "2 minute silence for trollers" while another user's comment read, "Yaaaay.. and I hope all those ppl see this". An excerpt from Pavitra Punia's fan page read, "They don’t have any work to do". On the other hand, a couple of fans encouraged Pavitra and asked her to "stay strong".

On the professional front, the 34-year actor was last seen in Sab TV's show Baalveer, in which she reprised her character Timnasa. Her repertoire includes popular TV shows, including Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from her professional life, she has been making headlines ever since she confessed her feelings for contemporary Eijaz Khan on national television during a reality show.

