Pavitra Punia's Controversial Statement On Casting Couch In Bollywood

Naagin 3 actor Pavitra Punia recently completed 11 years in the industry. On this occasion, the actor recently opened up on her experience with casting couch. In an interview, Pavitra Punia talked about her family's reaction to her decision of entering the TV industry and also talked about her boyfriend Eijaz Khan. Read further to know what Pavitra said about her experience in the industry and casting couch.

Pavitra Punia shares her take on the casting couch in the industry

Talking about her journey in the industry, Pavitra told Pinkvilla that she entered the industry with the reality show Splitsvilla and that is how she gained and established her name. She then added that after the show, she got lost somewhere and her identity was lost somewhere amidst her reel names. She further added that she got her identity and name back after 11 years and also after appearing in another reality show where she met her boyfriend.

Talking about the casting couch in the industry, Pavitra Punia said that she thinks that it is often a case of mutual consent. She added that it doesn't happen from one side and one cannot "sell their talent off". She continued that she is a spiritual person and she believes that "what is yours will always be yours". She stated that she wouldn't compromise for anything or for any work. She feels that it is okay if she is out of work or has to lower her luxuries but she will never compromise or sell her talent. Concluding, she added that she hasn't experienced casting couch in her career.

About Pavitra Punia's TV shows

Pavitra Punia who entered the industry with a reality show went on to feature in various TV serials. She played the role of Timnasa in the popular Sony SAB sitcom fantasy series Love u Zindagi. She also played the role of Simran Ahluwalia in Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto, Paulomi Roy in Naagin 3, Anushka in Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Ritu in Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Chandrika in Daayan. She will be next seen in Balveer Returns. As for personal life, Pavitra Punia's boyfriend Eijaz Khan has been supportive of her since the end of the reality show. The couple is seen spending time together and often share pictures on social media.

