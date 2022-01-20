'Pavitra Rishta 2' Actor Shaheer Sheikh's Father Passes Away; Aly Goni Pays Respect

As Shaheer Sheikh recently urged his fans to pray for his father who was critical because he contracted COVID-19, it was revealed that his father passed away. The actor Aly Goni posted a note on social media revealing that Shaheer Shekih's father has passed away while praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Earlier, fans were sending prayers to Shaheer Sheikh's father when he informed everyone that he contracted COVID and he was on a ventilator. The moment Aly Goni's tweet surfaced online, fans were left in shock and began offering condolences to Shaheer Sheikh and his family.

Shaheer Sheikh's father passes away due to Covid

Aly Goni took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note revealing that Saheer Sheikh's father who was earlier suffering from COVID-19 and was on a ventilator had recently passed away. Adding to it, he also prayed for his soul to rest in peace and hoped that the actor would stay strong during this tough time while adding a heart emoji next to it.

The tweet read, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai" (sic) Numerous fans took to Aly Goni's Tweet and expressed their grief for Shaheer Sheikh's father passing away. Some of them also prayed for him and family's strength to go through this tough time and hoped that God would bless his father with eternal heavenly peace.

Many of them also dropped in heartbreak emojis in the comments section to depict how shocking and heartbreaking it was for them to learn about his father's demise. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Shaheer Sheikh's father passing away.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un



Rab-bir hum huma kama rabbayani sagheera



Losing your father is losing half of ur soul. Praying that Allah gives you and your family sabr

May Allah bless your dad with eternal heavenly peace

May he get the highest rank in Jannah#ShaheerSheikh — ꧁𝓝𝓪𝓫𝓲𝓵𝓪 𝓐𝓼𝓪𝓭 𝓚𝓱𝓪𝔀𝓪𝓳𝓪꧂ (@NabilaKhawaja) January 19, 2022

Innaa lillaahi wainna ilaihi raji'un 💔 — Mehenaz (#TejRanHallaBol) (@mehenazmiya) January 19, 2022

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

May he get the highest rank in Jannah



The void that no one can fill in . Pls Stay strong .... may Allah give strength to shah and his family to bear the loss 🙏🤲#ShaheerSheikh — 𝓘𝓬𝓮 ♡ (Offline ) (@Idk_07abt) January 20, 2022

Oh no .. I just saw it yesterday.. May His soul be blessed and in peace . So sorry for your loss @Shaheer_S 🙏 — Sweety - JasLyianForever 🤍🦁 (@sweetjasly) January 19, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Shaheer_S