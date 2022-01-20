Last Updated:

'Pavitra Rishta 2' Actor Shaheer Sheikh's Father Passes Away; Aly Goni Pays Respect

Taking to Twitter, actor Aly Goni informed everyone that the Pavitra Rishta 2 star Saheer Sheikh had passed away after contracting Covid-19. Fans mourn the loss

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Shaheer Sheikh's father dies

Image: Twitter/@Shaheer_S


As Shaheer Sheikh recently urged his fans to pray for his father who was critical because he contracted COVID-19, it was revealed that his father passed away. The actor Aly Goni posted a note on social media revealing that Shaheer Shekih's father has passed away while praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Earlier, fans were sending prayers to Shaheer Sheikh's father when he informed everyone that he contracted COVID and he was on a ventilator. The moment Aly Goni's tweet surfaced online, fans were left in shock and began offering condolences to Shaheer Sheikh and his family.

Shaheer Sheikh's father passes away due to Covid

Aly Goni took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note revealing that Saheer Sheikh's father who was earlier suffering from COVID-19 and was on a ventilator had recently passed away. Adding to it, he also prayed for his soul to rest in peace and hoped that the actor would stay strong during this tough time while adding a heart emoji next to it. 

READ | Actor Shaheer Sheikh undergoes COVID test before meeting newborn daughter Anaya

The tweet read, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai" (sic) Numerous fans took to Aly Goni's Tweet and expressed their grief for Shaheer Sheikh's father passing away. Some of them also prayed for him and family's strength to go through this tough time and hoped that God would bless his father with eternal heavenly peace.

READ | Ankita Lokhande shares BTS of 'first scene' with Shaheer Sheikh in 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Many of them also dropped in heartbreak emojis in the comments section to depict how shocking and heartbreaking it was for them to learn about his father's demise. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Shaheer Sheikh's father passing away.

READ | Hina Khan announces 'Shahina is back'; Reunites with Shaheer Sheikh for 'Mohabbat Hai'

Image: Twitter/@Shaheer_S

READ | Shaheer Sheikh's father critical due to COVID infection, actor asks fans to pray for him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Shaheer Sheikh, COVID-19, Aly Goni
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com