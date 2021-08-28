Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh Starrer To Release On Ganesh Chaturthi?

Pavitra Rishta on ZeeTV was one of the most popular shows on the channel. Ekta Kapoor is now all set to release the sequel of the show. While fans are waiting for the release of Pavitra Rishta 2, Ekta Kapoor hinted at the show's premiere date with a throwback video.

Ekta Kapoor gives a hint of Pavitra Rishta 2's release date

Ekta Kapoor recently went down her memory lane to share several glimpses of the show Pavitra Rishta which premiered on June 1, 2009. The video had Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the sets of Pavitra Rishta for a span of six years that the show aired. The video had a glimpse of Ekta Kapoor's father and veteran actor Jeetendra performing the Ganesh Pooja.

It also saw late actor Sushant Singh Rajput play the lead role of Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande. Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue from the show was also added, in which he said, "Saalo see jo sapna dekha that wo aaj poora hone jaa raha hai," (My dream is going to come true).

At the end of the video, Ekta Kapoor teased the premiere date of Pavitra Rishta 2, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande. In the caption, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYA Coming soon ! To new beginnings." She also mentioned that the show will also debut on Alt Balaji soon after its premiere.

Pavitra Rishta 2 official trailer

Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande recently shared the first look of Pavitra Rishta 2. The trailer saw Ankita Lokhande reprising her role as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh in the place of Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. The trailer began with Archana and Manav accidentally meeting on a rainy day in Mumbai.

It further saw the two of them getting married in a traditional Marathi ceremony. Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5."

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starred in the show Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. The two actors became a household name with the popularity of the show. Sushant Singh Rajput then went on to make his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che!. The actor passed away last year on June 14.

IMAGE: PAYAL_2411 TWITTER