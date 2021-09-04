'Pavitra Rishta 2': Ankita Lokhande Reminded Of Sushant As She Saw Shaheer Sheikh As Manav

Ankita Lokhande made her acting debut with the show Pavitra Rishta alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande became a household name with the show and gained several accolades. While Ankita will soon reprise her role as Archana for Pavitra Rishta 2.0. This time, Shaheer Sheikh is set to step into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes to play the lead role of Manav. Seeing Shaheer as Manav, Ankita Lokhande could not help but remember Sushant Singh Rajput. She also revealed it was emotional for her to be on the sets without Sushant being around.

Ankita Lokhande gets emotional seeing Shaheer Sheikh playing Manav

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ankita Lokhande revealed she was reminded of Sushant Singh Rajput when she saw Shaheer Sheikh as Manav. The actor said Sushant and she together created Pavitra Rishta. The two were and will always be Manav and Archana for those who loved them for years. She also revealed how their fans burst into tears whenever they felt connected with Pavitra Rishta. She shared several journalists also had tears in their eyes as they remembered Pavitra Rishta while talking to her. While talking more about the 2008 show, Ankita said she and Sushant had magic. She further recalled how Sushant Singh Rajput was always there on the sets as he was there in a lot of scenes. Therefore, whenever she sees Shaheer Sheikh playing the role, she is reminded of Sushant and gets emotional.

In the interview, Ankita Lokhande also recalled how Pavitra Rishta 2 came to life. The actor revealed Ekta Kapoor wanted her and Shaheer Sheikh to work together. It was when Ankita Lokhande suggested a Pavitra Rishta reboot. Ankita Lokhande also said she did not want someone else to do the show five years later as she would get very angry with it.

Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer

Ankita Lokhande and the team of Pavitra Rishta 2 unveiled the show's trailer earlier this week. The trailer saw Archana and Manav leading a simple life in Mumbai as their paths eventually cross. In the caption, Ankita wrote, "Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge?" The show will premiere on Zee5 on September 15.

(IMAGE: PAVITRARISHTALOVERS AND ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM)