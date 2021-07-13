'Pavitra Rishta 2': Shaheer Sheikh Pens Note On Playing Sushant Singh Rajput's Role

With highly anticipated dramas in store, Shaheer Sheikh has become the talk of the town after replacing the beloved late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the second season of Pavitra Rishta. While stepping into his shoes will be a tough job to do, the actor acknowledged the same and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late star. Here is the first look of Shaheer Sheikh in Pavitra Rishta 2 and his take on playing the unforgettable role of Manav.

Shaheer Sheikh on replacing Sushant Singh Rajput

In the wake of sharing the first looks of the much-awaited second season of Zee TV's popular drama Pavitra Rishta, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram to share the first look of his character with co-star Ankita Lokhande and gave a heartfelt tribute to his predecessor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the caption, he revealed that he was taken aback when the makers approached him with the role.

Stating, "Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput," Shaheer was reluctant to take on the offer. However, the actor was reminded of Sushant's hard-headedness to take on challenges and decided to play the character despite being scared of stepping into his shoes and living up to the expectations. He continued, "And so I did what I felt he would do if he was in my position. I took the challenge."

Deciding to take a chance on his luck and all mighty, Shaheer stated, "When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audience and to The All Mighty". He also believed that working with the original team added to their good intentions of keeping Sushant's legacy alive. He lastly stated, "Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL."

Netizens react to Shaheer Sheikh's post

Fans and media personalities alike came forward with their support for the young actor. Many wished him best of luck for his performance while many believed the actor paid a genuine tribute to the late actor. Some fans also believed that Shaheer will do justice to Sushant's character and live up to his legacy.

More on Pavitra Rishta

The highly anticipated drama shared the first look of the characters on social media. The Pavitra Rishta 2 cast saw many actors reprising their roles such as Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni. The drama will be streamed digitally with no release date revealed yet.

