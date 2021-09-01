'Pavitra Rishta 2' Trailer Shows Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh's Love Story Blossoming

One of the most popular daily soaps on the small screen, Pavitra Rishta, is once again coming back to entertain the audience. The Zee TV show ran for over five years and featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as the lead pair in the roles of Manav and Archana, respectively. However, the new season, Pavitra Rishta 2, would feature actors Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana. The much-awaited Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer is unveiled by the lead actors on their social media handles. Watch the video below.

Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer unveiled

On Wednesday, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and dropped Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer. The short video clip begins with Ankita walking and thinking that she has to get married one day, so why not do it according to her mother's wish. Her mother, in the trailer, can be seen asking someone to find a nice boy for her daughter, while on the other side, Shaheer's mother, too, informs him that she has found a girl for him.

The lead pair are excited to see each other's pictures and soon their wedding day comes. However, on the wedding day, Ankita's family learn that the groom's mother has lied about his profession and the family calls off the wedding. The trailer further shows that Ankita and Shaheer are confused, but they continue to meet as they want to be with each other.

Sharing the trailer, the Manikarnika actor wrote, "'#PavitraRishta' | trailer. Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge? [Between love and family, whom will Archana and Manav choose?] Find out in '#Pavitra Rishta' on '#ZEE5' premiering on 15th September. #ItsNeverTooLate'[sic]". Many of her fans and followers got extremely excited for the renewed season to go on air and flooded her comments section with positive messages. Within minutes of being uploaded, the trailer video garnered more than one lakh views on Instagram.

Earlier, Lokhande also dropped a motion picture featuring herself and Sheikh. She captioned it as, "Two hearts. One soul. Witness the eternal love story of Archana and Manav on #PavitraRishta coming soon on '#Zee5' '#ItsNeverTooLate' '#TrailerOutTomorrow'[sic]".

(IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM)