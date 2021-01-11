'Pavitra Rishta' Fame Amit Sarin & Family Contract COVID-19; Shares Video Of Swab Test

Pavitra Rishta fame Amit Sarin took to his social media handle and shared a short video, featuring his wife and kids. In the short video, Amit's son is seen taking COVID-19 swab test. After the swab test was done, Amit's son is seen crying for a while. However, the other family member, present there, started laughing on Amit's son's reaction. In the caption, Amit Sarin gave a brief context of the video and wrote, "So yes first time being positive is not a nice feeling but we are all okay and dealing with it".

The actor further added, "Proud of my kids, their smiles, cry made this all so emotional for us. Stay blessed, take care. Maintain all the guidelines carefully. Love you all". As soon as he shared the video-post on his Instagram handle, his friends and followers flooded the comments section with "get well soon" notes.

Amit Sarin's family test COVID positive

READ | Asha Negi Struggled After Pavitra Rishta: 'Was Not Getting Anything Which I Expected'

Apart from Pavitra Rishta, Amit Sarin is known for his work in a bunch of popular TV serials, such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Nisha Aur Uske Cousin, among many others. In Pavitra Rishta, he essayed the character of Ashwin Sagar. Later, the actor turned into a producer. Currently, he is working on his upcoming production venture, titled Tiger Heart. The upcoming Hollywood feature film will revolve around tiger poaching and directed by Dwight Little, as per the bio of its Instagram handle.

READ | Daily Ent Recap Dec 19: Kriti Sanon Tests Negative For COVID-19 And Other Important News

Apart from Amit Sarin and his family, numerous TV actors and personalities have fought the virus. Parth Samthaan, Urvashi Dholakia, Mohena Kumar, and Gurmeet Choudhary, among many others, are a few to name who battled and recovered from COVID-19. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Kanika Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, among many others, too, tested CIVID positive. On the other hand, as per Union Health Minister's recent data, India reports 16,311 new COVID-19 cases, 19,299 discharges, and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours.

READ | 'Pavitra Rishta' Boasts Of Stellar Cast With Late Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande

READ | Gurmeet Choudhary Talks About Battling COVID-19 With Wife; Shares His Views On 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.