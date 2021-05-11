'Pavitra Rishta' Fame Asha Negi Calls Out Celebs For 'overacting' Post Getting COVID Jab

Pavitra Rishta actress, Ashi Negi, recently shared a photo on her Instagram handle for actors and actresses who have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of everyone in the world, forcing entire countries to close borders and go into lockdown. A year after the suffering and deaths, vaccinations have finally become available for all. A host of media personalities, celebrities, and actors have since taken to social media to share images and videos of themselves getting injected, and Asha Negi is not having it.

While Asha Negi's Instagram post did not object to vaccinating or following COVID-19 safety norms, it called out several actors and actresses in the industry who have been uploading videos and photos of themselves getting vaccinated. Negi in her photo wrote about how it is completely okay to get vaccinated and spread awareness. However, she also wrote about how certain actors have simply been "overacting" when it comes to their photos.

In her caption she wrote, "Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing?". The caption when loosely translated says "Please! And people also want to know if you guys are taking your own videographers or the hospital provides them?", implying how there is no need for such stints. Take a look at the Pavitra Rishta actress's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Asha Negi's post

Asha Negi's recent post calling out celebrities wanting unnecessary attention while getting vaccinated prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrity friends alike. Quite a few celebrities reacted in the comment section, including actress Anita Hassanandani who laughed at the post. Actress, Nia Sharma also responded with a funny comment to the post mentioning how they're going to have to see a lot more such photos and videos from celebrities.

Many of Asha Negi's fans also left comments on the post agreeing with the actress. Several fans were grateful about how finally someone in the industry called out the others for their stints relating to the vaccinations. Many fans also left comments guessing whom the actress's recent post was directed at. However, Negi did not name anyone. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Image: Asha Negi's Instagram

