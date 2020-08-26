Pavitra Rishta's Karishma Sharma Posts Latest Shoot Pics, Netizens Go 'Holy Smokes!'

Pavitra Rishta actor Karishma Sharma recently took social media by storm after she shared a streak of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Karishma, who essayed the role of Pia Arjun Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta, channelled her inner diva as she modelled for the photoshoot in an abstract printed bikini. In the photographs shared by her, Sharma is seen flaunting her fit physique as she sipped on a cup of tea in the balcony of her home.

Karishma's bikini shoot went netizens go, 'Holy Smokes!'

On August 23, Karishma Sharma of Pavitra Rishta fame made jaws drop after she shared a bunch of alluring photographs on her Instagram handle. In the pictures shared by Sharma, the popular television actor looked nothing less than stunning as she confidently posed for the camera. For her shoot, the 26-year-old donned an abstract printed bikini.

She matched her outfit with dewy makeup, nude lips and filled-in brows. The Super 30 actor rounded off her look with a straightened mid-parted hairdo. Sharma flaunted her million-dollar smile as she sipped on a cup of tea in the photos shared by her. All the photos were shot by celebrity photographer Aishwaryaa Nayak, who was praised by the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor as she wrote, "My gurllll effortlessly makes it worth the stare (sic)". Meanwhile, sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Karishma shared a famous quote by American photographer, Ansel Adams which read, "You don't take a photograph, you make it".

Check out her post below:

Soon, fans and pals from the film and television fraternity spammed the comment section of her post as they showered Sharma with heaps of praise. The popular actor-DJ Ali Merchant was all-praise about the Pavitra Rishta star as he commented writing, "Paani mein AAG laga degi yeh ladki" while her fellow friend from the television industry, Kishwer Merchant gushed 'stunning' in adoration of the actor-model.

Check out some of the reactions below:

