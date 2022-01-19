After receiving love on screen as Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta, actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh are back with the second installment of the show. Makers of the popular show dropped the trailer of the second season and also announced the premiere date. Pavitra Rishta Season 2 is all set to stream on Zee5 from January 28.

The series revolves around the lead characters Manav and Archana and how their marriage, which was based on a lie, falls apart only for them to realise that their relationship was never bound by just vows and responsibilities. The trailer dives into the complicated relationship of Archana and Manav and how the two struggle to overcome obstacles and find their way back to each other.

Pavitra Rishta Season 2 trailer out now

The second season of the show will focus on their undying and unconditional love for each other, and how they always cross each other’s paths, despite being separated. The gripping trailer shows Archana saying that she wants to make something of herself in life and in an attempt to do so, she is compelled to become Manav’s boss. Towards the end of the trailer, she says that Manav will always be her love. The video takes viewers into the roller coaster journey of Manav and Archana and how the two try to move on in their life, but cross paths each time leading to a flashback of memories.

Ankita shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Kuch rishtey tootkar bhi toote nahin. Kya Manav aur Archana phir ek honge (Some relationships can never break, despite being broken. Will Manav and Archana get back together?” Meanwhile, Ankita had essayed the role of Archana for over six years, while Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Manav for two years, following which Hiten Tejwani took on the role. Shaheer was roped in to play Manav when the series was remade in 2021.

Earlier, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Ankita Lokhande expressed that she was reminded of the late Sushant Singh Rajput when she saw Shaheer Sheikh take on the role of Manav. The actor mentioned that it was her and Sushant, who created Pavitra Rishta together and they will always remain Manav and Archana for the fans who watched the show from day one.

IMAGE: Instagram/LokhandeAnkita