'Pavitra Rishta' Turns 12: Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant, Says 'He Always Taught Me'

After the popular television show, Pavitra Rishta completed 12 years on June 1, actress Ankita Lokhande, who played the lead role of Archana, took a stroll down the memory lane and recollected old memories from when the show. Ankita went live on Instagram and chatted with her fans while reminiscing memories from the show while talking bout her co-actor and late star Sushant Singh Rajput. During her chat, Ankita spoke about how Sushant who played the male lead in the show, taught her acting.

Ankita Lokhande shares anecdotes of Sushant Singh Rajput

The actress even showed cut a cake sent by the fans of the show. During her interaction, she remembered Sushant and credited him with the success of the show. “Sushant is no longer with us and Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete without him. He was the only Manav to Archana. I am sure he is watching us today and is just happy wherever he is,” Ankita shared. She credited Sushant for teaching her acting at the very initial stage of her career. “Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn’t an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him,” added Ankita.

Further, she shared some anecdotes from the times when she worked on Pavitra Rishta and thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for giving her the role of Archana, which made her a household name and where she received immense love. “I am really fortunate that I got Pavitra Rishta. The show is like a firstborn baby to me and I will always love it,” she said...Earlier, to clock the special day, Ankita had shared a video which was a compilation of all the memories from the show featuring the entire ensemble star cast. She also penned a heartwarming note along with the video while looking back at the glorious years. “12 years of Pavitra Rishta! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story celebrates the joy of life, love, family, and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me (sic),” she wrote.

IMAGE: EKTAKAPOOR/LOKHANDEANKITA/Instagram/PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.