Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha And Other 'Indian Idol' Contestants Set ITA Stage On Fire

One of Television's most prestigious award ceremony the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards recently hosted its annual event on February 14, 2021. This time the award ceremony had double the reason to celebrate with ITA completing its long journey of 20 years. The 20th year of ITA will honour the most deserving artists by giving them a milestone award for their on-screen as well as off-screen contribution. While the ceremony is expected to be a star-studded event, the Indian Idol 2021 contestants Pawandeep, Danish, Ashish and Shanmukha glorified the night with their amazing performances.

Indian Idol contestants perform at ITA awards 2021

According to Viral Bollywood, Indian Idols' Pawandeep Rajan sang a romantic song Zaalima from the movie Raees. Ashish Kulkarni had everyone tapping their toes while singing the groovy Hrithik Roshan number Bang Bang, Danish Khan won the hearts of the audience with his soulful singing to Main Jaha Rahoon and Shanmukha Priya stunned every on in the audience by flaunting her high pitch vocals to 7 Khoon Maaf's Darling.

All four contestants were elated when they got to know that they will be performing at the ITA awards 2021 in front of so many famous television personalities. Talking about getting a chance to perform at ITA, Pawandeep Rajan said that it was an amazing experience to be getting a chance to sing in front of so many famous actors and television personalities. He thanked the Indian Idol platform for providing him with such an amazing opportunity and shared that he feels truly blessed for all the opportunities that he has been receiving.

Shanmukha Priya couldn't contain her excitement and shared that Indian Idol has successfully helped her in making many of her dreams come true. She stated that performing for the ITA awards was an incredible experience and she felt overwhelmed by seeing the happy and enjoyable expressions of the celebs sitting in the audience. She is happy that she received a lot of love and appreciation for her performance.

While the Indian Idol contestants have already showcased their spectacular singing skills to the viewers in the reality singing show, the audience will get a chance to see them perform in a different setting and on a different stage with ITA. The 20th annual ITA awards are scheduled to telecast on Sunday, March 21, 2021, on Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 pm.