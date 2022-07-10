Last Updated:

Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's Marriage: Dreamy Glimpses From Duo's Wedding Festivities

Lovebirds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh finally tied the knot after dating for over 12 years. Take a look at their dreamy wedding glimpses.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Payal Rohatgi- Sangram Singh
1/7
Image: Instagram/ @payalrohatgi

One of the most-loved television couples, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9 in Agra. 

Payal Rohatgi- Sangram Singh
2/7
Image: Instagram/ @payalrohatgi

The former Lock Upp contestant looked gorgeous in a red embroidered lehenga that had intricate detailing. She amped up her look with stunning jewellery. 

Payal Rohatgi- Sangram Singh
3/7
Image: Instagram/ @payalrohatgi

Sangram Singh on the other hand, looked every bit royal as he sported a white sherwani with heavy embroidery all over, 

Payal Rohatgi- Sangram Singh
4/7
Image: Instagram/ @payalrohatgi

Payal and Sangram look adorable as they enjoy one of their pre-wedding functions. Not to miss their complementing outfits. 

Payal Rohatgi- Sangram Singh
5/7
Image: Instagram/ @payalrohatgi

Payal Rohatgi poses with her family members at the Sangeet ceremony. She opted for a gorgeous white colour lehenga. 

Payal Rohatgi- Sangram Singh
6/7
Image: Instagram/ @payalrohatgi

The lovebirds look straight out of a fairytale in this glimpse from their wedding shoot 

Payal Rohatgi- Sangram Singh
7/7
Image: Instagram/ @payalrohatgi

According to reports, the couple started dating in the year 2011 and got engaged in 2014. However, their wedding got pushed back due to multiple reasons. 

