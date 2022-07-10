Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's Marriage: Dreamy Glimpses From Duo's Wedding Festivities

Quick links:
One of the most-loved television couples, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9 in Agra.
The former Lock Upp contestant looked gorgeous in a red embroidered lehenga that had intricate detailing. She amped up her look with stunning jewellery.
Sangram Singh on the other hand, looked every bit royal as he sported a white sherwani with heavy embroidery all over,
Payal and Sangram look adorable as they enjoy one of their pre-wedding functions. Not to miss their complementing outfits.
Payal Rohatgi poses with her family members at the Sangeet ceremony. She opted for a gorgeous white colour lehenga.