Payal Rohatgi Drops Adorable Glimpses From Post-wedding Ceremonies With Sangram Singh; See

Congratulations are in order for Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh, who recently tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Agra. The couple has been treating fans with glimpses from their wedding festivities, with Payal now sharing candid moments from their post-wedding rituals. Payal and Sangram can be seen having a gala time with their family members while playing some games as a part of marriage traditions.

Not just this, Payal also gave a sneak peek of her Pag Phera ceremony, where she entered her maternal home for the first time since getting married. Fans penned congratulatory messages for the newlyweds, wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.

Payal Rohatgi shares glimpses from post-wedding rituals with Sangram Singh

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 13, the former Lock Upp contestant dropped a trail of pictures of the couple enjoying indoor ceremonies at Sangram's house. While Payal looked beautiful in a red lehenga with heavy embroidery all over, Sangram was clad in an ivory Sherwani. In the caption, she wrote, "The person I am becoming is going to shock a lot of people

#payalrohatgi #sangramsinghwrestler #shubhvivah #PayalkeSangRam." Take a look.

Fans showered them with love by dropping comments like, "congratulations both of you," "Stay blessed," and "Congratulations to Payal and Sangram wishing you both a lifetime of happiness love blessings," among others.

In another recent post, Payal gave a glimpse of her Pag Phera ceremony, where she's being welcomed back to her maternal home for the first time since marriage. She looked adorable in a yellow printed suit, with her wedding chooda (bangles) on. "What is meant to be will be #pagphera," she wrote in the caption.

Payal and Sangram got married at the Jaypee Hotel in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, after dating for almost 12 years. The full-blown traditional ceremony included functions like Haldi, Mehendi and sangeet. The couple also visited a temple in Agra as well as the iconic Taj Mahal following their nuptials.

Image: Instagram@PAYALROHATGI