Payal Rohatgi Invites 'Lock Upp' Host Kangana Ranaut To Her Wedding Despite Rift

Lock Upp season one contestant Payal Rohatgi is all set to officially tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sangram Singh, a wrestler. After a whirlwind romance for 12 years, the duo embarks on a new journey with each other on July 9, at JP Palace in Agra, followed by a reception on July 14 in Delhi.

The wedding will reportedly be attended by the friends and family of the bride and groom. Rohatgi has also invited special guests on her big day. The 37-year-old revealed that she has invited Kangana Ranaut, the host of Lock Upp, despite getting entangled in social media beef with her.

Payal Rohatgi invites Kangana Ranaut

Payal Rohatgi confirmed to Republic Media Network that she has sent the wedding invitation to the Dhaakad actor. Additionally, she also extended the invite to Kangana's sister Rangoli. The 36 China Town star also affirmed that the latter was yet to revert to the invitation.

For those unaware, Payal Rohatgi and Kangana Ranaut did not end on a cordial note after as the latter had criticised the seasoned Bollywood star for choosing Munawar Faruqui as the winner of the reality show over her. The beef was further fueled after Rohatgi wrote a long note in May bashing the makers for being confused over the actual format of the show.

''Kangana and lot of A grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADASS 😂. Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it as it was HER vote that decided (sic),'' she had written in the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have been dating each other for over 12 years. Singh announced his marriage to Rohatgi on Twitter after she broke down on the show.