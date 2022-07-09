Lock Upp contestant, Payal Rohtagi is going to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, wrestler Sangram Singh on July 9 in Agra. Pictures from the duo's pre-wedding shoot have created a buzz on the internet as fans have begun to send them their warm wishes. Ahead of the couple's big day, pictures have been running viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, the wedding will reportedly be attended by the friends and family of the bride and groom. Rohatgi has also invited special guests on her big day. The 37-year-old revealed that she has invited Kangana Ranaut, the host of Lock Upp, despite getting entangled in social media beef with her.

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh sangeet's video goes viral

The bride-to-be's sangeet ceremony took place in Agra on July 8 and there she was seen wearing a gorgeous white colour lehenga as she posed for the camera when she was seen taking blessings from family. The actress' brother, Gaurav Rohtagi shared the video of the celebration. In the clip, we get to see the bride-to-be in a white and gold lehenga and groom-to-be in a kurta-pyjama dancing with each other.

Earlier, the pictures from the Mehendi ceremony were doing the rounds on social media. The bride-to-be's Mehendi ceremony took place in Ahmedabad on July 6 and was seen wearing a gorgeous pink and orange ethnic outfit with delicate mirror work as she posed for the camera and flaunted her Mehendi-clad hands and feet. The intricate Mehendi patterns included a sketch of Lord Ganesh, bride and groom, musical instruments, peacocks, a representation of a kanyadaan ceremony, and much more.

The Mehendi design also included 'PAYALksangRAM' as the actor geared up for her big day. She went for a minimalistic make-up look and wore her hair in a bun as she participated in her pre-wedding rituals. Also, Payal Rohatgi shared a picture from her pre-wedding shoot with Sangram Singh. The dreamy picture saw the couple lying on the grass as they caressed each other's faces. Payal was seen wearing a silver shimmering top, while Sangram donned a tuxedo. The caption of the post read, "Attitude is a little thing that makes the difference"

Image: Instagram/@_gaurav_