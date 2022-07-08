After dating for a long time, actor Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot on July 9. The couple who first met at Agra Mathura Road reached the city where they shall be exchanging vows. Ahead f the nuptials, the two visited the Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir to seek blessings before beginning a new chapter. . The temple is almost 850 years old and the auspicious aura of the place makes it more worthwhile for them to start a new phase.

The couple who are staying in Jaypee Palace in Agra stormed social media with adorable pictures from their puja ceremony which just proved how the two complement each other. In the pictures from their photoshoot, The 36 China Town can be seen looking resplendent in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga while Sanram on the other hand, looked dapper in a yellow kurta with white pajama.

While captioning the post, Payal who recently made it to the headlines post her stint in the reality show Lock Upp, wrote, “Beginning of this beautiful journey of our life!! Need all your blessings & wishes.” One of the pictures shows the couple indulged in romance while the others were some candid shots of their cute moments together.



Pap account Viral Bhayani also shared pictures of the couple from the temple while performing the puja with their families.

Sangram also shared a similar post on Instagram while expressing his happiness of beginning a new chapter. Payal whose team is quite active on social media while uploading pictures from her pre-wedding festivities has left fans excited to witness the couple getting married after piquing the curiosity of all. Glowing in a pink outfit, the actor looked lovely at her Mehendi celebrations. Sharing a video of her decked-up house, she posted, “Every next level of your life will demand a different you.” The Mehendi ceremony took place in Ahmedabad on July 6.



Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi’s wedding will be a family affair with only a few guests in attendance. According to various media reports, the couple will be hosting a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai at a later date.

