Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Seek Blessings At Pancheshwar Mahadev Temple Post Wedding

Popular actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh recently tied the knot on July 9 in Agra and wishes poured in for the newlyweds on social media. The couple shared some dreamy glimpses from their royal wedding as they embarked on a new journey together. The couple visited the Pancheshwar Mahadev Temple for the first time after their wedding to seek blessings from God.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh visit Pancheshwar Mahadev Temple

Pictures from Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's first visit to Pancheshwar Mahadev Temple after they tied the knot were uploaded on Rohatgi's Instagram account. The duo donned their ethnic best as they headed to the temple to seek blessings from God as they stepped into a new chapter of their lives. Payal looked stunning as she opted for a red lehenga with rich gold embroidery and mirror work, as she posed alongside her now-husband, who wore a cream kurta with mirror work. The couple was seen praying as they made their way to the temple, days after their wedding. The caption of the post read, "As a married couple our first blessings at Temple Pancheshwar Mahadev in Agra. It’s located at the East gate of TajMahal."

Have a look at the post here

Ahead of the wedding, the couple enjoyed themselves with their guests at the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Payal donned a bright yellow lehenga with floral accessories as she sat beside Sangram while their near and dear one showered them with rose petals. Sangram Singh was also seen picking up his bride-to-be in his arms at the Haldi ceremony, and fans gushed over them.

Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's wedding

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh got married in an intimate ceremony in Agra in the midst of their close friends and family members. Payal painted the town red with her stunning lehenga with intricate gold detailing and multicoloured designs. She matched her outfit with a maroon and gold jewelry set as she struck a pose alongside her husband, who looked dapper in a white sherwani.

Image: Instagram/@payalrohatgi