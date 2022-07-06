Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Wedding: Bride Flaunts Intricate Mehendi Ahead Of Her Big Day

Payal Rohatgi, who was most recently seen competing in the reality show Lock Upp, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, wrestler Sangram Singh on July 9. Pictures from the duo's pre-wedding photoshoot recently took the internet by storm as fans began to send them their best wishes. Ahead of the couple's big day, pictures from the Mehendi ceremony have now begun doing the rounds on social media.

Payal Rohatgi's Mehendi pics

The bride-to-be's Mehendi ceremony took place in Ahmedabad on July 6 and was seen wearing a gorgeous pink and orange ethnic outfit with delicate mirror work as she posed for the camera and flaunted her Mehendi-clad hands and feet.

The intricate Mehendi patterns included a sketch of Lord Ganesh, bride and groom, musical instruments, peacocks, a representation of a kanyadaan ceremony and much more. The Mehendi design also included 'PAYALksangRAM' as the actor geared up for her big day.

She went for a minimalistic make-up look and wore her hair in a bun as she participated in her pre-wedding rituals. Speaking about the ceremony she said-

"In my Mehendi, I wanted to put all that's sacred. So I requested Jayshree Panchal to draw Ganesh Ji , Dulha and Dulhan along with a kanyadaan ceremony. And she did a fantastic job. So neat and intricate. I also requested her to draw the logo 'PAYALksangRAM' for us." The actor jokingly continued, "The only boring thing is sitting still for so long to get the best artwork done."

Have a look at the Payal Rohatgi Mehendi pics here:

Payal Rohatgi recently shared a picture from her pre-wedding shoot with Sangram Singh. The dreamy picture saw the couple lying on the grass as they caressed each other's faces. Payal was seen wearing a silver shimmering top, while Sangram donned a tuxedo. The caption of the post read, "Attitude is a little thing that makes the difference"

The happy couple will tie the knot in Jaypee Palace, Agra, as they met for the very first time at Agra Mathura Road. Sangram Singh opened up about their relationship and mentioned that meeting each other was 'destiny'. He said, "I met Payal for the first time on Agra Mathura Road. It was destiny. Agra is known for being the symbol of love. Here we choose to be united in a temple with the deities and elders blessing us."

Image: Payal Rohatgi