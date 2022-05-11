Payal Rohatgi Shares Likely Date For Wedding With Sangram Singh; Gives Funny Task To Media

While Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp, audiences were also impressed by the show's first runner-up Payal Rohatgi. When the actor was in the show, her beau – wrestler Sangram Singh – announced the duo's wedding plans. She has finally reacted to her fiance's statement after her exit from Lock Upp.

In her interaction with the media after completing her journey on the series, Payal spoke about marriage plans: “Pehle to hum shaadi kar lein fatafat (we should soon get married first)". She then revealed that the wrestler has said they'll tie the knot around his birthday (July 21).

Payal Rohatgi opens up about her marriage plans with Sangram Singh

Further joking around with the paparazzi, Payal added, "Agar usne uske ek hafte pehle date nahi batayi na to I will share his number (I will share his phone number if he doesn't share the date a week before the wedding)," and urged everyone to call him and ask when's the wedding happening. "Trap him to give you a date, that is your duty. Main to thak gayi hu (I have got tired)," she added.

While Lock Upp saw various deep confessions by the contestants, Payal revealed she couldn't conceive. Payal added that since Sangram loves kids, she told him to look for another partner as she couldn't fulfill his wish of having children.

In her media interaction, Payal further stated that the couple will look into options like surrogacy and adoption. She mentioned, "I would like to give both of them approachableness from my side because that's the only thing that we are now planning to do." She added that they lived in a democracy and had to go through the legal route to figure out what was best for them.

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Sangram reacted to Payal's confession about her pregnancy. Calling her an amazing human being, he asserted that he feels lucky to have her in his life.

"I don’t think only having a child together can prove the love we have for each other. There are other means to express our love. Adoption and surrogacy can always be an option. I have always told her the same," he mentioned.