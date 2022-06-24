Payal Rohatgi Shares Romantic Photos With Beau Sangram Singh From Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Lock Upp star Payal Rohatgi announced her wedding with wrestler and longtime boyfriend, Sangram Singh in May, this year and the duo will tie the knot in a low-key destination wedding on July 9, 2022. Ahead of their much-awaited wedding that is all set to take place in Agra, Payal and Sangram had their pre-wedding shoot, glimpses of which have been shared by the 37-year-old on her social media space.

Payal Rohatgi shares pics with Sangram Singh from their pre-wedding shoot

The latest picture shared by Payal on her Instagram handle saw her and Sangram Singh lying on the grass as the soon-to-be-married couple pose in style. While Sangram is seen clad in a black and white suit, Rohatgi looked pretty in a pastel shiny crop top paired with a floral bottom. Sharing the picture, she captioned the post, "Attitude is a little thing that makes the difference #ladkihoonladsaktihoon Posted @withregram • @neelamguupta Love blossoms. Like wine, it grows stronger and potent with time #PreWedding shoot of #PayalRohatgi and #SangramSingh #Love #Romance #Bollywood."

There are several pictures that have been shared by Payal on the photo-blogging site. The second picture saw her donning an ivory ethnic ensemble as she poses with Singh for an adorable picture. In the picture, Payal is looking into the camera as she keeps her hand on her beau's shoulder. She captioned the post, "We will never be this young like today, so do what makes you happy #payalrohatgi #ladkihoonladsaktihoon #yogasehihoga."

More about Payal & Sangram's wedding

The wedding will take place at Jaypee Palace, Agra and recently Sangram Singh opened up about the same as he said, "I met Payal for the first time on Agra Mathura Road. It was destiny. We are getting married in July at Jaypee Palace, Agra. The Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies will take place over 3 days. We are getting married as per Hindu custom replete with all rituals in an age-old temple in Agra in the presence of our family members. Agra is known for being the symbol of love. Here we choose to be united in a temple with the deities and elders blessing us."

Image: Instagram/@payalrohatgi