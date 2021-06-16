Pearl V Puri Case: Nia Sharma Voices Her Opinion, Says 'just Standing For The Right'

After a sharing tweet in favour of Pearl V Puri and a spat with contemporary Devoleena Bhattacharjee, actor Nia Sharma once again opened up about her thoughts on the case. The verified social media handle of a pap dropped a video of the actor, in which she clears her stance in the context of the case. When a shutterbug stated that bail has been granted to Pearl V Puri, Nia was quick to add that she is standing for "the right". Later, when another pap asked her to share her thoughts while reminding her about her Twitter spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sharma said, "I am not against anybody".

Nia Sharma on Pearl V Puri case

A look into Nia Sharma's take in the Pearl V Puri case

The Jamai Raja actor was arrested on June 4 by the Waliv and Mumbai police on charges of raping a minor girl. A day after his arrest, a handful of his peers took to their social media handle and extended their support to him. Being one of them, Nia had also tweeted while addressing "privileged girls and women". In her brief tweet, Sharma requested them to not make the "heinous allegation of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual".

Later, she shared the screenshot of the same tweet on her Instagram and wrote, "Rape is not a joke, no excuse, no means to come at someone to satisfy a bruised ego. / Rape and molestation stories are terrifying and far beyond imagination in India. The real victims die, their stories go unheard, their families are waiting for justice all their lives. Do not belittle them. Do not make a mockery of it". She then added, "Rape allegations cannot fu**ing be used at will. It Cannot. It should not". Concluding her caption, she tagged Pearl V Puri and asserted, "sorry it happened to you", in the caption.

Pearl V Puri gets bail

The Naagin actor was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to 14-day judicial custody. However, he was granted bail on June 15, 2021. As per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Pearl’s lawyer Rajeev Sawant confirmed this news and also revealed that they are 'certainly' going to challenge his arrest.

