Pearl V Puri Dances At The Dinner Table With Divya Khosla Kumar In This Throwback Video

Pearl V Puri, popular for his role in Naagin 3, is quite active on social media and enjoys a good number of followers on Instagram. In of the videos uploaded by the actor on his Instagram back in December 2020, he can be seen dancing with his co-star Divya Khosla Kumar at the dinner table. The duo was seen dancing as they celebrated the success of their song Teri Aankhon Mein. Watch the video here.

When Pearl V Puri danced at the dinner table with Divya Khosla Kumar

Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar shared the screen in T series' music video Teri Aankhon Mein where the duo was seen romancing each other. The vocals in the music video were given by Darshal Raval and Neha Kakkar. The video was a massive success and currently has over 250 million views on Youtube. In one of the videos on Pearl V Puri's Instagram uploaded back in December, the duo was seen dancing at the dinner table as they celebrated the success of their music video. The music video's directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao were also there celebrating the success of the song. While sharing the video, Pearl wrote in his captions that it was really fun to dance at the dinner table with Divya and that the team of Teri Aankhon Mein was the best team.

When fans reacted to Pearl V Puri's video

The actor is quite popular on Instagram and has a following of over 2 million. Most of Pearl V Puri's photos get more than 2-3 lakhs likes. When the actor had uploaded this video, fans had quickly filled the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Most of the fans had commented on the actor's good looks. Here some of the comments left by fans.

Pearl V Puri's photos of his workout routine

Pearl V Puri's Instagram often feature pictures of him working out or showing off his toned body. The actor uploaded a picture working out and showed off his biceps and captioned it by saying that one should always work out their bicep and that they could be the most comfortable pillows. Here are some more of Pearl V Puri's photos of him working out.

A quick look at Pearl V Puri's shows

Pearl V Puri made his debut in acting with the 2013 television show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. The actor's most prominent role was in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV franchise Naagin. He played the role of Mahir Sehgal in Naagin 3. Some of other Pearl V Puri's shows include Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and Bepanah Pyaar. Pearl is currently seen in the TV show Brahmarakshas 2 as Angad Mehra.

