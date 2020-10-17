Pearl V Puri Sets 'fitness Goals' As He Inspires Fans With His Workout Videos; Watch

Pearl V Puri, popularly known for his work in Naagin 3, has truly left his followers on social media impressed with his workout videos. One can find quite a few workout videos on Pearl V Puri’s Instagram profile. His fans and other people who have followed him for a while definitely know Pearl V Puri as a fitness enthusiast. His workout videos have caught a lot of attention on social media and the actor seems to be constantly pushing his fitness boundaries.

Here are some of Pearl V Puri's videos of his workout

The actor has never shied away from posting his workout videos from time to time. One can find quite a few workout videos on Pearl V Puri's Instagram account.

Several of these videos appear to be promoting the idea of exercising at home in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Here is another fitness video from Pearl V Puri’s Instagram that appears to have been shot at a parking lot or a terrace of a building. In this video, he is doing handstand push-ups against the wall. The caption of the post indicates that this is one way in which "we can turn our home into a fitness centre with the least amount of equipment!"

Fans cheer him on in the comments

His fans and followers flood the comments section with words of encouragement.

(Image source: Pearl V Puri's Instagram comments)

Pearl V Puri’s videos on fitness seem to attract a large audience compared to the rest of his posts on social media. A true fitness enthusiast, one can certainly expect more such videos from Pearl V Puri in the future as well!

Pearl's work:

Pearl dipped his toes in the Indian television industry with the much-loved show, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, which aired in 2013. Starring Soumya Seth Rohit Khurana and Pearl V Puri in the leading roles, the story of the daily soap was mainly based on a triangle love story between Aradhya, Madhav and Rahul. In 2015, Pearl was lauded for his performance in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and later, the actor went on to work in the much-loved show, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha in 2016. However, the actor's claim to fame was the supernatural television drama, Naagin 3.

