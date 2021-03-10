Pearl V Puri honoured with MEGA Achievers Award for animal activism, pens gratitude note

Television actor Pearl V Puri who has played several iconic characters on the small screen was recently honoured with The Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) achievers award for animal activism as he was seen organising and mobilising a food donation drive for stray animals recently on his birthday. Being an animal activist and working towards their welfare, the actor has his own NGO names ‘PVP (People with Planet) that focuses on providing shelter to stray dogs. The actor took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note while expressing his happiness over being acknowledged for something that is close to his heart.

Pearl V Puri receives award for animal activism

Pearl shared award-winning pictures on Instagram and penned his thoughts about being a good human being and extending a hand of help to the animals while adopting humanity. “Sirf apne baare me nahi , apno ke aur zaruratamandon ke baare me Shocho , trust me , apne baare me sochne ki kabhi zarurat hi nai padegi. No matter who we are, what We do, which religion we belong to, our first religion is HUMANITY I always say “if you want to succeed in life, first and foremost you have to be a good human being” Further, the actor mentioned that the award is close to his heart as this is going to be his first achievement as a good human being.

Calling himself an animal lover and a person who works diligently for their rights, the actor added, “This award is very very close to to my heart â¤ï¸ coz this is the first time I’ve got an award for being a good human being!! And an animal lover. We being humans, the most intelligent beings, should always help strays, and other animals in need coz they are not capable of earning food for themselves so, we should provide them. In fact, We should also help people in need, who are not able to take care of themselves or their families we should take care of them. It’s not just about charity it’s about the initiative and intention to do it. My Dad always uses to say “JAISI NEEYAT WAISI MURAD” agar humaari neeyat achhi hogi to uper wala humaari murad zarur puuri karega. Special thanks to @feeding_the_strays_with_pvp and all the four admins I love you all. And everyone who is supporting this initiative I respect âœŠ all of you .”

Feeding the Strays NGO also shared a video on Instagram from the award night where they extended their heartfelt thanks to the activist for receiving MAKE EARTH GREEN AGAIN (MEGA) ACHIEVERS AWARD in the category of animal activism. The team also expressed their pride in seeing the actor inspiring millions of his fans with his noble gestures.