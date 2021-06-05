Pearl V Puri Sent To Judicial Custody In Rape Case After Karishma Tanna's 'got Bail' Post

Actor Pearl V Puri was reportedly sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested in a rape case on Friday. This was after reports surfaced that he had been granted bail. Even his former co-star Karishma Tanna had claimed that he had received bail.

Pearl V Puri sent to judicial custody in rape case

#UPDATE : Vasai court sends television actor Pearl Puri to judicial custody.#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

A court in Vasai, near Mumbai, sent Pearl V Puri to judicial custody, as per ANI.

Reports claimed that he, along with five others who too have been arrested, were sent to 14-day judicial custody after they were presented before the court by the Waliv police. A video of him being taken to the court with black cloth on his face also surfaced.

His co-star Karishma Tanna, from Naagin 3, one of his most popular shows, had taken to Instagram and exulted, ‘Satyamev Jayate’, claiming that he had received bail. She also used hashtags like ‘ I Stand with Pearl’, ‘Truth never hides’ and more. Many celebrities like Ruchikaa Kapoor, Vikaas Kalantari and Riddhima Pandit reacted with delight to the news.

The TV industry is rallying behind Pearl after the news of his arrest surfaced. Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and many others took to social media to defend him.

Pearl V Puri, who is among the popular TV stars, having worked in shows like Bepanaah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2, was booked under Section 376 of the IPC and POSCO Act.

However, Ekta Kapoor claimed that he was innocent and that the alleged victim’s mother had stated that Pearl was innocent. She claimed that the alleged victim’s husband was dragging Pearl into the case to prove that working mothers on set could not take care of their children, in an alleged custody battle.

