Pearl V Puri Shares Pictures From His Fashion Week Appearance, Fans Go Gaga Over Him

Television actor Pearl V Puri walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra, on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Pearl V Puri walks for Manish Malhotra at Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week 2021 recently took place and it was a star-studded affair as usual. A list of stars including from both the television and film industry walked the ramp, donning some of the best designer pieces, and so did TV actor Pearl V Puri. The actor walked for the much loved B’town designer Manish Malhotra and has updated his fans with the outfit, and behind the scenes pictures through his Instagram feed.

Puri wore a semi-formal ensemble for his ramp appearance, with a grey t-shirt under a black blazer, and a pair of black trousers that had white detailing close to the bottom. His blazer was folded up to the elbow and had a big lion face as a brooch on the actor’s left shoulder. The actor completed his outfit with a pair of tasselled loafers.

The former Ace of Space contestant shared three pictures and wrote for his caption, “Few more from Lakmé fashion week” further adding “Wearing: @manishmalhotra05Thankyou Mr. Handsome for making me look good” and tagging Malhotra. The post has over 98k likes since it was shared on the photo-sharing platform, and his fans and followers have showered love in the comments under the picture. Take a look at some of them here.

The actor had shared another post earlier on Sunday, March 21, 2021, which also had a picture of him with the designer. He wrote along with the picture, “With The magician with a golden heart... Manish Malhotra the sweetest!! wadashoww!! Loved it. Wearing #manishmalhotra” followed by a series of emojis. Pearl has also received a major amount of love under this post too, which has received as many as 149k likes since he shared it. Take a look at the pictures shared by the actor below.

