Pearl V Puri's Special Request To His Fans On His Birthday Is The Need Of Hour; Read

It's Pearl V Puri's birthday today, July 10. As the actor turned a year older, he requested his fans and followers to feed the animals and birds in their respective vicinities, instead of sending across or buying expensive gifts for him. As per a report of a leading news daily, Pearl V Puri had reached out to his fans a month before this special day.

The report further added that his fans listened to him and have helped over 300 creatures. Pearl V Puri requested his fans to feed the stray dogs, animals and birds they come across. Not only this but the actor also asked fans to click a picture of them while feeding the animals and send them to him. Pearl V Puri opened up to the same leading news daily and revealed that the idea behind this is to make people realise that one should help those who are hungry.

Pearl further added that like parents guide their kids, he is doing the same with his followers. Talking about the lovable bond between him and his followers, Pearl said that though he is not their parent, he is trying to make a difference in their lives as his fans look up to him. As humans, it’s people's responsibility to help the strays animals, Pearl V Puri added. Pearl V Puri was staying in Mumbai and he drove to Agra, where his parents live, to ring in his birthday, the report further stated.

Pearl V Puri's career

Puri made his debut in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He then charmed the audience with his role in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Ma, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha. Pearl V Puri won many hearts with his role in the gripping tale, Naagin 3. His pictures with his co-stars from the sets of Naagin 3 also created quite a buzz on the internet.

Pearl V Puri's birthday

Fans have taken to social media to outpour sweet wishes on Pearl V Puri's birthday. Many have shared Pearl V Puri's stills from his various shows and wished him. Check out some of the tweets.

Scrolling through my screenshot album which is dedicated to you forever❤ @pearlvpuri



FOREVER SPECIAL. #HappyBirthdayPearlVPuri pic.twitter.com/Vs3wp3nFTH — calminchaos⭐💫 (@Divyaa_15) July 10, 2020

Happieeest Birthday to You

Beautiful Sherni ke Handsome Sher

May you live a very long life

More n more power n success n love to you

We love you

PearlVPuri

SurbhiJyoti

Pearbhi fandom#HappyBirthdayPearlVPuri pic.twitter.com/nz8vSbxRdm — SaloniRaskar (@RaskarSaloni) July 9, 2020

