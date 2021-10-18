'Pennyworth' Renewed For Season 3 On HBO Max; Here's Everything We Know So Far

The DC FanDome not only had a new film for Bruce Wayne but also moved forward in the younger times of his butler Alfred Pennyworth. The DC series, Pennyworth, has been officially shifted to HBO Max from Epix. The announcement came with the DC FanDome event on Saturday, October 16. The official social media page of HBO Max also confirmed the news.

The official social media handle of HBO Max dropped a video of Pennyworth stars Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge. The two actors made the official announcement about Pennyworth Season 3 and also gave insights into what the audience can expect. At the beginning, Jack Bannon, who essays Alfred Pennyworth, said, "We've had so much in making Pennyworth over the past two seasons. We just wanted to thank you so much for your support."

As he says it has been his dream to play Pennyworth, Ben Aldridge, who plays Thomas Wayne, interrupts and tells Bannon he sounded like they were saying goodbye. Sharing the exciting news, Bannon says, "As you can see, we're on set, and we are officially in production for season 3 of Pennyworth, which is now a Max original series on HBO Max." Aldridge further reveals the two seasons of the show will be available on HBO Max by early 2022. Pennyworth Season 3 will debut on the streaming service later that year.

Pennyworth Season 3 cast and plot

Bannon and Aldridge also gave insights into the third season's plot and cast. Aldridge said, "Season 3 will dive deeper into the lives of Alfred, Martha, Thomas and all the other Pennyworth characters as we find out more about their involvement in the evolution of the Batman canon." Bannon intervened and said, "And there is a five-year time jump." The official synopsis of the show reads, "Season 3 begins after a five-year time jump: The civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse - ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains." The third season of the show will see Emma Paetz as Martha Kane, Ryan Fletcher, Paloma Faith, Ramon Tikaram, Dorothy Atkinson, Simon Manyonda and Harriet Slater.

