'People Calling Me Johnny Depp': Karan Mehra Opens Up On Dispute With Nisha Rawal

Amid a dispute with Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra said people have been comparing their case with that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's infamous defamation trial.

Television stars and ex-couple Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra are currently involved in a legal tussle after the former accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star of domestic violence last year, following which he was arrested. However, he was released on bail just a few hours later. Now, in a recent interview, Mehra opened up about how people have been comparing their case with that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's infamous defamation trial.

In a $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard had defamed him by referring to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece. Amber responded to this by filing a countersuit for $100 million, alleging that he defamed her by labelling her a liar. After a six-week trial, on June 1, a Virginia court ruled in favour of Johnny Depp with Heard being directed to pay a sizeable compensation to her ex-husband. 

Karan Mehra says people compare him to Johnny Depp

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Karan Mehra stated that people have been calling him Johnny Depp. On being asked if he is ready for a televised trial just like Depp and Heard, Mehra said that he would 'love' it, but he also added that such an act is not allowed in India. 

"It doesn’t happen in India. This is some area that I never explored but now that I have been in the system for so long- cases, drafting, lawyers, some things I have learned. So this system doesn’t exist here, where you can do a live trial. I would love to because I have nothing to hide. I say that I have attached 1500 pages, and I have written each one of them myself. And this is after I had no other means, there was no paper from home that I could collect," said Karan.

Karan also asserted that it is very important for him to fight the case in order to clear everything, adding that Nisha has filed several cases against him. Stating that his image has been 'tarnished', the actor mentioned, "All sorts of pressures have been added whether it is financially, physically or mentally."

He continued saying, "But you chose to fight. That’s what I am doing. I am fighting alone. I stand alone today and I fight all odds because it is for my parents and my brother, my son. What kind of a father, brother or son would I be if I do not fight for them?"

