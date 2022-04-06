Pete Davidson Spotted Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Daughter North

Kim Kardashian has taken a big leap of faith in her relationship by introducing daughter North to her boyfriend Pete Davidson. A new viral video shared by TMZ sees the Saturday Night Live star hanging out with the SKIMS founder's oldest child. It is important to note that this is the first time when Pete Davidson has been spotted with Kim Kardashian's daughter.

Kim Kardashian introduces North to Pete Davidson

In the clip shared by TMZ, the SNL star can be seen having some fun time with North as they drive in a pink electric MOKE car. As suggested by the portal, Davidson and North hung around for about 30 minutes while the couple was in Scott Disick's neighbourhood. Glimpses of the clip see North and Davidson sharing a contagious smile while enjoying the playtime together. Going by the video it seems, that the two have developed an amicable bond with each other.

However, the clip sees only the presence of North. It is yet unknown if Kim Kardashian's other three children Saint, Chicago and Psalm have also been introduced to Pete Davidson. For now, it is clear that only North has met the SNL star.

In other news, the release of 'The Kardashians' is just around the corner and the elite family is not leaving any stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. In a key development regarding the same, Kim Kardashian, along with sisters Khloe, Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner, recently sat down for an intimate interaction with Good Morning America. During the interview, the SKIMS founder candidly spoke about her divorce from rapper Kanye West. While doing so, Kim also highlighted her struggle to keep her life private amid starring in a reality TV show.

When asked about her divorce experience with the Donda 2 rapper, stated that she wants certain things about her life to be 'private' even though she's featuring in a reality TV show that revolves around her family. According to her, she is constantly fighting for respect from other people. While opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson, the star added,

I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian/ AP