Peter Gallagher Joins Cast Of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18, Set To Debut On September 30

Actor Peter Gallagher has been roped in for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 and will join the cast of the show that will debut on ABC next month. Peter will be seen essaying the role of Dr Alan Hamilton who will be a medical professional with ties to Dr Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), the title heroine's mom, People magazine has confirmed. The 66-year-old actor will meet Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in the season 18 premiere, which will debut on ABC on September 30. Kate Burton will also reprise her role in multiple episodes, after her character died back in season three after suffering from Alzheimer's, later appearing in a dream that Meredith got in season 15.

Peter Gallagher to star in Grey's Anatomy season 18

The announcement about the beginning of the show's18th season production was made earlier this month, by Pompeo, who essays the titular doctor in Grey's Anatomy for the entirety of its 17-season run. The show has made history by being the longest-running drama series on ABC currently. It got renewed for the 8th season earlier this year in May. There were also speculations regarding Pompeo exiting the series after she expressed her desire to quit the show, in an interview. With her extension, Pompeo remains the highest-paid actress on television.

Gallagher has also starred in the Netflix series, Grace and Frankie and the NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.. He has also appeared on shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Gifted, Covert Affairs, and The O.C. Peter's roles in films like American Beauty, Burlesque, Palm Springs, and A Bad Mom’s Christmas have also made him fairly popular.

More about the longest-running ABC American drama

Grey's Anatomy is an American medical drama television series that debuted on March 27, 2005. It delves into the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships. The series revolves around the title character, Dr Meredith Grey, essayed by Ellen Pompeo. Featured as an intern first, Grey later becomes the chief of general surgery, all the while exploring the ups and downs of a surgeon's life.

Grey's Anatomy has been well received by critics throughout much of its run and has been included in various critics' year-end top 10 lists. It has received several accolades including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama and a total of 38 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series.

