Pista Dhakad, TV show talent manager passes away at 25; celebrities heartbroken

Pista Dhakad, a talent manager associated with the reality show Bigg Boss, passed away in Mumbai on Friday in an accident. Her death left the celebrities of the entertainment industry in shock. Those associated with the show conveyed their condolences on social media.

Talent manager Pista Dhakad passes away

As per PTI, Dhakad slipped while riding a scooter near Film City in Goregaon area and was crushed under a van. She was 25. A media person narrated the turn of events on Instagram as, “Some very sad news coming from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Two very active members of the show who have been actively involved met with an accident outside the sets. After packup these two girls left in their activa. Having left the sets late night, it was dark on Mumbai roads. Therefore, her Activa slipped into a hole and both fell from the bike. The other person was on right whereas Pista was on the left that's when a vanity van came from behind and unknowingly ran over her. The girl who was 24-year-old died on the spot.”

Former contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss shared their grief on the passing away of Pista Dhakad on social media. This included Kavita Kaushik, Kamya Punjabi, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Vindu Dara Singh, Arshi Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Himanshi Khurana,, Shenaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin, Karanvir Bohra, Diandra Soares, among others. Sharing her pictures, they asked why she ‘left them’, highlighting her ‘bright future’, calling her a ‘wonderful soul’, ‘rockstar’ and more.

Heartbreaking to hear the news of the very sweet and always smiling passing away in a bike accident . She was a wonderful soul and all of us will miss her deeply ! Rest in peace dearest #PistaDhakad — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 16, 2021

Shocking, hard to believe. A very sweet girl, gone too soon. Our deepest condolences. Pista you will be missed. #ArshiKhan loves you a lot. Shock to many of us. https://t.co/LlZtX3n8yt — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) January 16, 2021

I am going to miss you...your smile,conversations...Pistu you are irreplaceable💔 pic.twitter.com/jc9zkSEYC4 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 16, 2021

Kavita Kaushik penned a long note, calling her 'hardworking n happy soul'. She wrote that the news left her loved ones in unimaginable grief.

Prince Narula was shattered how he didn't imagine that their Goa trip recently would turn out to be last. He remembered her as a 'positive soul' who would keep everyone happy.

Yuvika Chaudhary even posted a video from their Goa trip, where Pista was seen goofing around with the couple.

The incident took place after the completion of the shooting of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Friday. The fourteenth season of the show is currently underway. Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Sonali Phogat are currently in the house in the show in the final stages.

