'Please! STOP': Nikhil Chinapa Calls Out Airline For 'constantly' Violating His Privacy

Popular TV host and DJ Nikhil Chinapa has called out an airline for 'constantly' violating his privacy. He claimed they sent him 'unsolicited messages'.

Nikhil Chinapa

Popular TV host and DJ Nikhil Chinapa has called out an airline for 'constantly' and 'repeatedly' violating his privacy. The 49-year-old headed to his Twitter handle and claimed that Vistara Airlines has been sending him 'unsolicited messages', leading to the violation of his privacy.

"Dear @airvistara please STOP! I don’t want to book a cab and I DID NOT opt for you to constantly and repeatedly violate my privacy by sending me unsolicited messages. #vistara," he tweeted while tagging the airlines on the micro-blogging site.

The Roadies fame star also shared a message that he received from the airlines, which read, "Today, 5:18 AM Dear MASA With BookAirportCab, Vistara's cab partner, a sanitized cab has been reserved for you at BOM. You can skip the queues and board a 100% confirmed cab with zero wait time. To confirm your booking, please click here. vistara.bookairportcab.com."

Nikhil Chinapa posts video to give strong message to airline

He shared a video from inside the plane in which a cockroach could be seen roaming on the seat. In another tweet, Nikhil mentioned, "It’s funny you mention providing sanitised cabs. Perhaps start with sanitising your planes first, @airvistara? #justsaying #goodmorningtoyoutoo."

Reacting to his tweet, a netizen wrote, "Please stop travelling as you have a lot of problems. Or else buy your own private jet." To this, Chinapa replied, "I plan to do neither since apparently, my favourite pastime is to annoy you with my travel woes. Enjoy."

Nikhil Chinapa has been associated with shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla over the past decade. He has also worked in films like Salaam Namaste. 

