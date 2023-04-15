Pohela Boishakh 2023: Krishna Mukherjee Decks Up In Traditional Wear For Celebrations

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee celebrated her first Pohela Boishakh after wedding with Chirag Batliwalla. The actress shared pictures that featured her family members and husband. Pohela Boishakh also known as the Bengali New Year is being celebrated on April 14. Pohela means first in Bengali, and Boishakh denotes a new month. Thus, Baisakh is the first month in the Bengali calendar.

Krishna donned a yellow saree paired with a red blouse for the occasion. She accessorised her outfit with red bangles, gold jewellery and a red bindi. The catalog of pictures saw the actress posing with her family and sharing some candid moments in between the rituals of the festival. Check out the post here:

Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwalla's wedding festivities

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla got married in Bengali and Parsi ceremonies in Goa. For their Bengali wedding, the couple was decked up in red and white ensembles. While the actress wore a red and white lehenga, Chirag opted for a white sherwani teamed with a red stole.

Talking about the Parsi ceremony, Krishna donned her glittery wedding ensemble and was all smiles with her husband, who complemented her look in a Parsi Dagli, that includes a white classic overcoat, and the long black traditional Parsi hat called Fetah. Their wedding photos got a lot of love on social media and also from Krishna's TV industry colleagues. The ceremony photos were shared by Krishna on March 18.

Krishna and Chirag got engaged last year and announced their engagement with an Instagram post in which she looked mesmerising in a white gown as she walked with her partner in a picturesque setting. Krishna Mukherjee is well known for her role in shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Shubh Shagun, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Jhalli Anjali, among others.