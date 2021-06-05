Pooja Banerjee Comments On Parth Samthaan's Live Session, Check Their Conversation

Parth Samthaan organised an impromptu live session for his fans on June 4. The actor has been enjoying his time in the US and mentioned that he is going live at 3 AM in the night as he wanted to balance his timings with his fans in India. As Parth went live, actor Pooja Banerjee hopped on to say hello to the actor.

Pooja Banerjee started by commenting on Parth Samthaan’s Instagram live by saying that he has come live and then mentioned that “Tu Main Hai, To Hi To Bolungi”. Pooja Banerjee then went on to drop a heart. Parth Samthaan was talking about vaccination inoculation in India and then later went to say hello to Pooja. He said, “Hi Pooja! How are you? I am good and I hope you are really doing good. I don’t know whether you are shooting right now or whether the shooting is resumed or not. But I am sure you are enjoying your family life as you are really good at that. You enjoy, you travel and you are just like me”.

Parth Samthaan misses dancing with friends

On June 2, Parth Samthaan shared a video of him dancing to the song Say It Right by Nelly Furtado from 2006's album, Loose. The actor flaunted his hip hop skills as he wrote, "Just trying some dancing on reels since it’s been ages dancing with friends". The actor was seen donning a plain white t-shirt and it was paired with an off-white track pant. According to Parth Samthaan's Instagram caption, the star shared that Say It Right by Nelly Furtado was his favourite song during his school time.

Parth Samthaan's goes shirtless

Parth Samthaan posted sunkissed and shirtless pictures on social media on June 1. In the pictures, the actor shared three shirtless selfies as he was flaunting his physique while lying on the bed. Sharing these charming pictures on Instagram, the television fame wished his fans 'good morning'. He said, "Rise, shine and Stay Golden ✨ Goodmorning :)". Parth Samthaan's co-actor, Arjun Bijlani mocked his shirtless look by commenting, "Kapde ghala" (wear clothes).

